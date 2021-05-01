x
Charlotte-area players selected in NFL Draft

Several players who starred at area high schools are now professionals
North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown runs a route against Temple during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. North Carolina won 55-13. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As usual, the Queen City is a feeding ground for football players to go pro.

On Thursday night, Maiden's Caleb Farley was selected in the first round by the Tennessee Titans.

Friday saw two former Friday Night Frenzy standouts come off the board.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Chazz Surratt in the third round.

Surratt, a former East Lincoln quarterback, played linebacker at UNC.

His brother, Sage, is also a draft hopeful.

Several picks later, the Washington Football Team picked Dyami Brown, a talented wide receiver who also played at UNC, and starred locally at West Meck High School.

