CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Park Sharon Nationals nine and under baseball team has defeated the 5 Star Hustle MVP (Los Angeles, CA) 13-4 to claim the USSSA Elite 32 World Series down in Melbourne, Florida this past weekend.
The team of local nine-year-olds, coached by Travis Thompson, took the field Sunday night at the Space Coast Stadium Complex in Melbourne to claim the 9U title.
The team's Spring 2018 stats: 44-5-1
Congrats, boys!
Click here for more information about the Championship game down in Florida.
© 2018 WCNC