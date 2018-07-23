CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Park Sharon Nationals nine and under baseball team has defeated the 5 Star Hustle MVP (Los Angeles, CA) 13-4 to claim the USSSA Elite 32 World Series down in Melbourne, Florida this past weekend.

"THE TEAM FROM CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA TAKES DOWN CALIFORNIA TONIGHT"



Congratulations to Park Sharon Nationals! They are the 2018 9U Elite World Series Champions!! #PlayUSSSA pic.twitter.com/L5YJNpLgxO — NC USSSA Sports (@USSSA_NC) July 23, 2018

The team of local nine-year-olds, coached by Travis Thompson, took the field Sunday night at the Space Coast Stadium Complex in Melbourne to claim the 9U title.

The team's Spring 2018 stats: 44-5-1

Congrats, boys!

Click here for more information about the Championship game down in Florida.

Park Sharon Nationals opens up the scoring in the 9U Championship game!



We are LIVE NOW at https://t.co/ZKnfGmO3yg



Check out the 9U #EliteWS2018 Championship! #PlayUSSSA pic.twitter.com/ZcKz4atcUz — USSSA (@USSSA) July 22, 2018

© 2018 WCNC