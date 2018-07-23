CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Park Sharon Nationals nine and under baseball team has defeated the 5 Star Hustle MVP (Los Angeles, CA) 13-4 to claim the USSSA Elite 32 World Series down in Melbourne, Florida this past weekend.

The team of local nine-year-olds, coached by Travis Thompson, took the field Sunday night at the Space Coast Stadium Complex in Melbourne to claim the 9U title.

37624232_1895391620500256_8527497759064850432_n_1532356878813.jpg

The team's Spring 2018 stats: 44-5-1

Congrats, boys!

Click here for more information about the Championship game down in Florida.

