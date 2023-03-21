Charlotte baseball upsets No. 4 South Carolina in Uptown

The 49ers used a big third inning to hand the Gamecocks just their second loss of the season

Charlotte baseball scored a big win on Tuesday night in Uptown, defeating South Carolina, 6-2 at Truist Field.

The game was part of the Charlotte Knights Collegiate Baseball Series, which continues with games throughout March and April.

The win was the fourth in 49ers history against a top-five opponent.

South Carolina is ranked as high as No. 4 by Collegiate Baseball, and entered the game on an 11-game winning streak.

The loss was just the Gamecocks second of the season.

"I couldn't be more proud of that group of guys," Charlotte coach Robert Woodard said. "That's one of the best teams in the country. I couldn't be more proud of them. They represented our program really well tonight."

After 6 innings, @CharlotteBSB leads the No. 11 #Gamecocks 6-1. South Carolina has just one loss this season 👀 https://t.co/61PFInB9tf — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 22, 2023

Charlotte (9-11) scored five runs in the third inning, highlighted by Cam Fisher's three-run home run.

Starting pitcher Collin Kramer turned in a solid performance, striking out eight over five scoreless innings, and giving up just two hits.

Relievers Donye Evans and Andrew Spolyar took it from there, combining for four innings, five strikeouts, and allowing just two runs.