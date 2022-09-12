Charlotte Catholic football coach steps down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mike Brodowicz confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Friday that he is stepping down after nine seasons as head football coach at Charlotte Catholic High School.
"I have been coaching for 33 years and felt it was time to step away," he said. "I have accomplished or exceeded my goals as a head coach at CCHS. I'm going to enjoy spending time with my family and have new adventures in life."
Taking over for the legendary Jim Oddo in 2014, Brodowicz continued a championship tradition, leading the Cougars to five state championships.
Brodowicz tells WCNC Charlotte that offensive coordinator Matthew Reilly, his assistant for seven seasons, will take over as head coach.
"He has an excellent football mind," Brodowicz said. "He works hard, and has a great relationship with the players. He will do a great job."