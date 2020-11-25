Charlotte creates "49ers Tip-Off Classic" to open season

49ers will host ECU on Friday

With two games in the Volunteer Classic canceled because of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee's program, the Charlotte 49ers created their own early-season classic.

The 49ers Tip-Off Classic will begin Friday with Charlotte hosting ECU at 3 p.m.

ECU will face Belmont Abbey at Halton Arena at 3 p.m., on Saturday. Then Charlotte will play Belmont Abbey at 6 p.m., Monday as previously scheduled.

“Times like these call for creativity, and I’m really proud of our staff for pulling this together on a moment’s notice,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill.

The two games replace contests against Tennessee and VCU that the 49ers would have played this week.

Due to state and local restrictions, fans will not be permitted to attend the games.