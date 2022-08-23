Charlotte dedicates season and No. 49 to memory of special fan

10-year-old Devin Kiser lost his battle with Leukemia in March.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Charlotte visits Florida Atlantic to open the 2022 season, they'll carry a No. 49 jersey onto their sideline.

In fact, they'll do it all year.

The team has dedicated the jersey number, and the entire season, to the memory of Devin Kiser.

The 10-year-old from Mooresville died in March after fighting Leukemia.

Before that, Kiser had become a big part of the 49ers program, bringing inspiration and smiles during his visits with the team.

"I can't say enough about our players and how they were with Devin," coach Will Healy said. "The impact Devin had on our lives, you could never put a value on that."

Perspective matters.



We’re disappointed we have had 5 games interrupted. But there are good people out there dealing with very real battles.



Our thoughts are with our buddy Devin Kiser as he continues to inspire us in his fight against cancer. 💚#PEEP. No matter what. pic.twitter.com/ldC4kbS32d — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗧𝗘 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 (@CharlotteFTBL) November 14, 2020

Kiser's parents visited with the team during practice on Tuesday.

"We'll be thinking of him and his family," Healy said. "I know it's been a hard last couple of months."

The only time a Charlotte player will wear No. 49 this season will be when wide receiver Victor Tucker, normally No. 1, returns punts.

That's to avoid having duplicate numbers while he's on special teams.

Charlotte opens the season at Florida Atlantic on Saturday night.

