Charlotte's Erika Brown qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. — Charlotte native Erika Brown will swim at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Hough High School graduate took second place in the women's 100-meter freestyle swim at the U.S. Trials in Omaha.

Brown, in lane eight, got off to a tremendous start to the race and finished it 53.59 seconds.

"I felt like it was a real blessing," Brown said. "I got in at eighth and I really wanted to prove myself tonight."

Brown was a two-time state champion in North Carolina in the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay.

Erika Brown (2016) just made the Olympics in the 100 Free #HoughFamily — Hough HS Athletics (@HoughAthletics) June 19, 2021

In her standout career at the University of Tennessee, she was named 2020 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year and won 23 SEC gold medals.