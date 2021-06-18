Charlotte's Erika Brown qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. — Charlotte native Erika Brown will swim at the Olympics in Tokyo.
The Hough High School graduate took second place in the women's 100-meter freestyle swim at the U.S. Trials in Omaha.
Brown, in lane eight, got off to a tremendous start to the race and finished it 53.59 seconds.
"I felt like it was a real blessing," Brown said. "I got in at eighth and I really wanted to prove myself tonight."
Brown was a two-time state champion in North Carolina in the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay.
In her standout career at the University of Tennessee, she was named 2020 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year and won 23 SEC gold medals.
Brown is one of the favorites in the 50-meter freestyle final in Omaha as well.