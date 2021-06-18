x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Sports

Charlotte's Erika Brown qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

The Hough High School graduate had an impressive swim in the 100m freestyle at U.S. Trials
Credit: NBC/Olympics
Charlotte's Erika Brown celebrates after qualifying for the Olympics at U.S. Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. — Charlotte native Erika Brown will swim at the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Hough High School graduate took second place in the women's 100-meter freestyle swim at the U.S. Trials in Omaha.

Brown, in lane eight, got off to a tremendous start to the race and finished it 53.59 seconds.

"I felt like it was a real blessing," Brown said. "I got in at eighth and I really wanted to prove myself tonight."

Brown was a two-time state champion in North Carolina in the 200 freestyle and 400 free relay.

In her standout career at the University of Tennessee, she was named 2020 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year and won 23 SEC gold medals.

Brown is one of the favorites in the 50-meter freestyle final in Omaha as well.

Related Articles