Charlotte FC beats Houston Dynamo FC; first road win in club history

HOUSTON — Charlotte FC captured their first road win in their brief existence by defeating Houston Dynamo FC 2-1 on Sunday.

An own goal by Houston (6-9-3) gave Charlotte (7-10-2) the lead in the 28th minute. Houston midfielder Matias Vera was attempting to eliminate a Charlotte scoring threat when the ball deflected off of Houston's goalkeeper into the net.

The chaotic scene was caused by Kamil Jóźwiak attempting to deliver a cross to Karol Swiderski in the box.

In the 78th minute, Andre Shinyashiki took a ball into Houston territory and made a shot between two defenders that found the net to give Charlotte a 2-0 lead.

Charlotte's defense held strong for 80 minutes until Houston's Fafà Picault scored to give his team a fighting chance.

However, Houston was unable to break through and Charlotte held on for their first road win of the season.

This was only the third game this season that Charlotte has gained points on the road, where they old a 1-7-2 record.

The win gives Charlotte 23 points on the year and bumps them up to 8th in the Eastern Conference standings, only two behind New England who sit in the final playoff spot.

Houston, meanwhile, sits in 11th place in the Western Conference with 21 points.