Charlotte FC, Columbus Crew get in scuffle during exhibition match

Charlotte and its fellow MLS side ended in a draw in the Carolina Challenge Cup

CHARLESTON, S.C. — What Charlotte FC might lack in top-line talent, they might make up for in attitude.

The team was involved in a team-wide dust-up with members of the Columbus Crew in a so-called "friendly" match in Charleston on Tuesday night.

The scuffle started when Charlotte FC's Yordy Reyna was hit with a yellow card for shoving an opposing player.

After more pushing and shoving between the sides, both teams' benches emptied, and the melee made its way to the sidelines.

"It's not a good message for anyone," coach Miguel Ramírez said. "I spoke with them and told them this is not my style. This will not be the style of this club."

After the match resumed, it remained close. During extra time, Charlotte nearly scored, but the ball was booted out of the goal area at the last moment.

The teams worked a 0-0 draw.

“The defending behaviors, the defending techniques were much better today," Ramírez said. "Attacking [wise], we were understanding the spaces."

New kits looked sharp on the pitch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jHrM1OpayF — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 16, 2022

Charlotte FC continues play in the Carolina Challenge Cup on Saturday when they take on Inter Miami CF at 7 p.m.