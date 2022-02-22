Charlotte FC could be without its top player for its first match

Striker Karol Świderski is home in Poland working through a visa/passport issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber is among the many who hope and expect Charlotte FC will break a league attendance record in its first home match.

"We're looking forward to Charlotte FC, who will play their home opener before what we expect to be an MLS record of nearly 75,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium," Garber said on Tuesday at his MLS is Back media availability.

Right now, over 65,000 tickets to the game have been sold, the team told WCNC Charlotte.

Before Charlotte plays at home against L.A. Galaxy on March 5, it will play the first game in franchise history at D.C. United on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The team spent Tuesday morning training at Matthews Sportsplex.

“Playoffs are the dream for us, and we will work hard for this and not give up after one, two, five, six, or ten rounds, we will not give up," Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina said. "We brought in players who want to achieve something."

Charlotte FC could be without striker Karol Świderski against D.C.

The Designated Player is in his native Poland working on a visa/passport issue and a team source said he is "questionable" to play.

Świderski is the team's only Designated Player.

