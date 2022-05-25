Charlotte FC eliminated from U.S. Open Cup

Charlotte falls to fellow MLS side New York Red Bulls in the Round of 16

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — It was a frustrating finish for Charlotte FC in the U.S. Open Cup, as the club was eliminated by the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night.

Charlotte fell, 3-1, falling in the Round of 16.

New York scored in the second minute of the game, but Charlotte equalized when Daniel Rios scored off an assist from Andre Shinyashiki six minutes later.

But New York, hosting the match at Montclair State in New Jersey, scored twice in the second half to put the game away for good, denying Charlotte a chance to host a quarterfinal match.

The game was chippy at times, and Charlotte will have a chance to avenge the defeat on June 11 when it hosts the Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium.