Charlotte FC falls at Philadelphia, 2-0

Union scored quickly to begin each half

PHILADELPHIA — Goals to start each half were too much to overcome for Charlotte FC on Saturday as they lost to unbeaten Philadelphia Union, 2-0 on the road.

Philadelphia started early with a goal in the fourth minute from Julian Carranza.

Charlotte was able to hold the Union scoreless for the remainder of the half, until a brutal mistake right at the beginning of the second half.

In the 46th minute, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, one of the club's best players so far this season, passed the ball through the box right in to the Union attack.

Keeping our heads up pic.twitter.com/cPiPPhwDYU — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) April 3, 2022

Kahlina could not recover in time to stop Dániel Gazdag's shot, which rolled easily in to the net.