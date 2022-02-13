Charlotte FC fans see team in action for the first time

Fans flocked to Charleston for a friendly match vs. Battery.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — For the first time, fans finally got to see Charlotte FC play a match in person.

The team fell 1-0 to the Charleston Battery in Mount Pleasant, SC, but it was a thrill for fans as it was the first time the team played in front of the public.

"It means everything," Team President Joe LaBue said. "Getting through the last two years, talking to all the supporters without a product on the field, we felt their passion. Now we can actually see it, we can feel it."

It was a loss for the MLS expansion team. The roster may still not be complete, with just one of potentially three Designated Players on the team so far.

"We are building from scratch, from zero," coach Miguel Ramirez said. "We need to keep working, keep practicing and making mistakes to see what we need to do."

Check out these Charlotte FC fans that made the trip to Charleston for tonight’s exhibition game!@CharlotteFC | #ForTheCrown | @wcnc pic.twitter.com/0SMvxMX0iz — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) February 13, 2022

Charlotte FC will stay in Charleston for further training and play two friendly matches against MLS sides as the Carolina Challenge Cup continues.

Tuesday the team matches up with Columbus Crew at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Saturday game against Inter Miami CF at 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte opens the regular season at D.C. United on Feb. 26.

Its first home game is on March 5.

