Charlotte FC interim manager looks ahead after Ramírez firing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC's interim manager, Christian Lattanzio, didn't want to dissect what led to the sacking of former coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

Instead, Lattanzio looked ahead to his own guidance of the club.

“My expectations of the team are to be competitive from the first to the last minute and to try and impose our game," Lattanzio said.

The 50-year-old has never been the full-time head coach of a team.

He hinted at possible lineup or even tactical changes to be implemented slowly, but that the identity of the club would not change much.

“Our philosophy will stay the same and our principle of play will stay the same," he said.

Ramírez, the first coach in team history, was fired last week after just 14 matches.

The team had outperformed many outside expectations with a 5-8-1 record, but players like captain Christian Fuchs pointed to a fracture between the coach and his roster.

"For me, it was overall disappointment in terms of him not being able to really connect with us," Fuchs said. "I think that was one of the main reasons."

Fuchs said he felt Ramírez to be unapproachable when it came to listening to player questions and concerns.

Lattanzio indicated a different environment would be in place under his leadership.

"I'd like to think I have a good relationship with them," he said. "I am open to all of them, they can always come to me and discuss anything that they want."