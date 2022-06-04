Charlotte FC keeping homegrown defender Jaylin Lindsey long term

Charlotte native signs extension with club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC announced a multi-year contract extension for right back Jaylin Lindsey on Wednesday.

The new deal keeps the Charlotte native home through at least the 2024 season, with a club option to retain his services in 2025 as well.

Lindsey has started all six matches in Charlotte FC's inaugural season and has played every minute.

"Jaylin just turned 22 and will be an important part of our core group of players for many seasons to come," Sporting Director Zoran Krneta said. "He has undoubtedly earned this new contract."

Lindsey left the Queen City at the age of 14 to pursue his professional soccer dream, landing in Kansas City where he worked his way up to a role with Sporting KC.

Charlotte acquired the defender during the half-day trade window on Dec. 12 in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money.

"My family is on Cloud Nine," Lindsey said. "This is something they're always dreaming of. Me playing for my hometown and they're here and they can go to call the games. They're loving it and I'm loving it as well. I'm glad I'm here to stay."

Charlotte (2-4) will host Atlanta United (3-1-1) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

