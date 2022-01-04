Charlotte FC looks to win third-straight match

Club travels to Philadelphia Union on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — They might be flying under the radar during the NCAA Tournament and the Hornets playoff push, but Charlotte FC has been a feel-good story in the Queen City the last few weeks.

After dropping the first three matches in franchise history, Charlotte (2-3) has rallied to win its last two contests.

"I believe that we are a tough opponent," coach Miguel Ramirez said. "Even when it's (against) someone that's better than us. I believe that we are tough."

Failing to score in its first two losses, the team has gelled its attack, and has six goals in its last three games, including last weekend's 2-0 shutout against Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium.