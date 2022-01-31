Charlotte FC nearing goal of breaking record at first home match

Team president Nick Kelly said over 20,000 season tickets have been sold.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC has sold over 60,000 tickets to its inaugural match, team president Nick Kelly said on Monday.

The team's goal is to host 74,000 fans for the March 5 tilt against LA Galaxy, which would break the MLS record of 73,019 set by Atlanta United in 2018.

In addition, Kelly said over 20,000 season tickets have been sold. The team hopes to average 30,000 fans per game at Bank of America Stadium in its season.

Except for the first match and playoff matches, Charlotte FC will seat fans in the lower bowl of the stadium and not the upper deck.

"We're going to save the upper deck for special events," Kelly said. "And by special I mean a playoff game. We'd rather have 30,000-35,000 in the lower bowl that is jam-packed, and the energy you can feel than have 40,000 spread out."