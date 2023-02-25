Charlotte FC's 2023 schedule released, begin season against New England

Charlotte's home opener is on March 4 against St. Louis City SC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC's sophomore season is set to kick off in February.

Schedules for the 2023 MLS season were released on Tuesday showing when Charlotte FC's 34 regular season matches will be played.

Charlotte FC will be back on the pitch beginning Saturday, Feb. 25 to take on New England Revolution.

The team's first home match is against St. Louis City SC, an expansion team, on March 4.

Charlotte FC's first nationally broadcast game will take place against Atlanta United on March 11 at 12 p.m. on Fox.

That game against Atlanta and a Decision Day match with Miami are the only home matches that won't be taking place at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans will have the chance to watch every Charlotte FC game with the MLS Season Pass, which debuts for the 2023 season. MLS Season Pass will broadcast every match of the MLS regular season Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup.

Charlotte FC finished its inaugural season with a 13-18-3 record that left the team ninth in the MLS's Eastern Conference, just six points outside of a playoff spot.

For a full look at Charlotte FC's schedule, visit the team's website.

