Charlotte FC wins first-ever preseason match

CLTFC defeated the Grenada National Team, 3-0 in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. — History was made with a victory on Tuesday afternoon for Charlotte FC.

The expansion MLS side scored a win in its first-ever preseason friendly match, beating the Grenada National Team, 3-0 at IMG Academy in Florida.

Gabriel Obertan scored the first goal in the 30th minute.

Draft picks Ben Bender and Kyle Holcomb added goals in the second half.

Bender, the team's No. 1 overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft, also had an assist, as did the team's first signee Sergio Ruiz.

Final in Florida 🌴



30’ Obertan

71’ Bender

89’ Holcomb pic.twitter.com/1lUsuhJP4k — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) February 1, 2022

Trialist Manny Perez also tallied an assist.

Charlotte continues training in Florida and takes on Nashville SC on Feb. 8 for another friendly match.

The club then comes home for an open training session in front of media and fans at Bank of America Stadium at Noon on Feb. 10.