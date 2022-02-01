Charlotte FC wins first-ever preseason match

BRADENTON, Fla. — History was made with a victory on Tuesday afternoon for Charlotte FC.
The expansion MLS side scored a win in its first-ever preseason friendly match, beating the Grenada National Team, 3-0 at IMG Academy in Florida.
Gabriel Obertan scored the first goal in the 30th minute.
Draft picks Ben Bender and Kyle Holcomb added goals in the second half.
Bender, the team's No. 1 overall selection in the MLS SuperDraft, also had an assist, as did the team's first signee Sergio Ruiz.
Trialist Manny Perez also tallied an assist.
Charlotte continues training in Florida and takes on Nashville SC on Feb. 8 for another friendly match.
The club then comes home for an open training session in front of media and fans at Bank of America Stadium at Noon on Feb. 10.
Charlotte FC finishes training in Charleston, with three, public friendly matches on Feb. 12, 15 and 19 as part of the Carolina Challenge Cup.