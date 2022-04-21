Charlotte FC wins thriller over Greenville in U.S. Open Cup

Charlotte advances to Round of 32

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It's a busy week for Charlotte FC, but at least they grabbed a victory.

Sandwiched between road matches in MLS play, Charlotte traveled across state lines to take on Greenville Triumph SC in the U.S. Open Cup.

Charlotte defeated the USL One side, 2-1 in an extra-time thriller.

Titi Ortiz got the scoring started in the 39th minute, putting away a rebound to put Charlotte up 1-0.

Greenville tied the match in the second half, and it went to extra time.

In the 106th minute, newcomer Kamil Jozwiak worked a give-and-go with Harrison Afful, who finished the game-winning goal.

FINAL | @CharlotteFC beats Greenville Triumph SC, 2-1 in Extra Time in the U.S. Open Cup #ForTheCrown pic.twitter.com/HGOQDOPTMI — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) April 21, 2022

Charlotte advances to the Round of 32, and will find out its opponent in Thursday's draw at noon ET.

The club will then travel west on Saturday to take on the Colorado Rapids.

Charlotte FC has exceeded expectations so far with a 3-0-5 record, good for eighth position in the Eastern Conference.