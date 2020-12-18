Charlotte Football Club acquires former Charlotte 49er midfielder

The Charlotte Football Club acquired MLS midfielder Brandt Bronico after playing four seasons (2017-20) with the Chicago Fire.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Football Club announced the team added a former Charlotte 49er midfielder to the roster.

The Charlotte MLS team acquired MLS midfielder Brandt Bronico after playing four seasons (2017-20) with the Chicago Fire.

Bronico played collegiately for the Charlotte 49ers from 2013-16, scoring 25 goals and adding 23 assists. As a senior in 2016, Bronico was named the Conference USA Player of the Year and second-team All-America after scoring nine goals, including four game-winners.

While with the Chicago Fire, he was claimed to be a fan, making 66 appearances, including 40 starts, notching two goals and eight assists in his four seasons with the Fire. Bronico joined Chicago as a third-round choice (47th overall) in the 2017 SuperDraft.

Bronico is also returning to his home state, where he is a High Point native. He played on youth teams for NC Fusion and Carolina Dynamo under current Charlotte FC Technical Director Marc Nicholls.