CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hours before the biggest surprise of his life, an assistant coach nearly tipped off Christian Haynes.

“He came up to me and was like, hey I think you’re going to have a good day today," Haynes said. "And I was like, I’m out here already so it’s a great day already.”

And another giveaway came when the Charlotte 49ers took their seats at last week’s Panthers preseason game.

“He just said sit right here," Haynes recalled, "so I sat there in the center of everybody.”

Haynes took the bait, and then got the surprise in front of everyone at Bank of America Stadium.

In the first half, it was announced on the stadium scoreboard that Haynes would receive a full scholarship. His 49ers teammates swarmed him in his seat.

“I just started thinking of where I came from, being at the bottom of the barrel, coming out of high school with no scholarships," said Haynes.

For the last handful of years, Haynes, a redshirt senior defensive back, had been grinding as a walk-on, doing whatever it took to stay on the team, while his parents paid his way through school.

“They sacrificed and did that. Which I appreciate. That’s why when I got the scholarship it meant the world," said Haynes who's three brothers were Division I scholarship players. "I wanted to earn it, but I wanted my parents to take a break, because they really sacrificed paying for me to go to school.”

The moment went viral, but Head Coach Will Healy had something else up his sleeve.

Less than 24 hours after Haynes scholarship surprise, Jackson Vansickle, also in his fifth year as a walk-on, lined up from 35 yards. Make it? Full ride.

“That was probably the best kick of my life," said Vansickle, a Charlotte Christian graduate. "I was honestly tearing up when everyone was coming by and celebrating, it still gives me chills.”

Also celebrating? Jackson’s parents, who were on hand to see it.

“I just ran over to my parents, and they’ve been behind my back the whole time supporting me," he said. "To celebrate that moment just meant the world to me.”

For first-year head coach Will Healy, it’s one of the best parts of the gig.

“Those guys worked hard for that," said Healy. "They’re fifth-year seniors who came in to the season with no expectations of getting a scholarship. They never complained, they never said coach I need money to stay. They were all in.”

Charlotte opens the season at home Thursday, Aug. 29 against Gardner-Webb.