CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over 6.1 million viewers tuned in for episodes 1 and 2 of The Last Dance -- an ESPN docu-series that follows the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, and Michael Jordan.

The top TV Markets for the show were Chicago (12.1 rating), Raleigh-Durham (6.5), Norfolk (4.9), Charlotte (4.7 ), and Greensboro (4.7), according to Richard Deitsch, a sports media columnist for The Athletic.

Charlotte Hornets Assistant GM Buzz Peterson, who played college basketball at North Carolina with Jordan, talked to WCNC Charlotte about the film on Monday.

"Yeah it's interesting," he said, "I think it's only going to get better."

One of Michael Jordan's first friends at the University of North Carolina was Buzz Peterson. In fact they weren't just teammates -- they were roommates.

And turns out MJ liked Buzz's wardrobe.

"He really liked the shirts I had, he liked the shoes I had in my closet," said Peterson. "The next thing you know, a lot of my stuff was in his closet."

Peterson really didn't mind -- and now he knows a guy who can hook him up with some shoes. He also doesn't mind being constantly interviewed about Jordan.

"They said does that bother you and I said not at all," he said.

Peterson knew Jordan before he was a global icon -- and has remained close to him in a 40 year friendship that is now professional.

"He's been very loyal," said Peterson. "He says hey this is your job go do it, you don't have to call me every day, but I expect you to do your job. He expects 100 percent effort every day."

Much of the first two episodes of The Last Dance focused on the rift between the Bulls stars and team management. So how might that have shaped Jordan in his ownership?

"I'm sure he picked up a lot of things from both sides, with Krause as general manager, as you could see there was not a lot of love there," said Peterson. "I'm sure Michael learned from there that -- put the value -- the players are very important, they are your main product out there. I'm sure he got it from both ends."

