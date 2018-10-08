CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Hornets "unboxed" the 2018-2019 season schedule Friday evening on social media and for the first time in four years, Charlotte will open the regular season at home.

LET THE UNBOXING BEGIN! Take a look at our 2018-19 regular season games against each opponent as we celebrate 30 years of Charlotte basketball!

The Hornets will face Giannis Antetokoumpo and the Milwaukee Bucks for the season opener on October 17 at the Spectrum Center.

As for highlights of the Hornets home schedule, LeBron James and the new-look Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Queen City December 15 and the Hornets host Charlotte native Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and two-time defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors on February 25, 2019.

#Hornets schedule highlights:



-Oct. 17 home vs. Bucks to begin season

-Dec. 15 home against LeBron/Lakers

-Feb. 25 home against Steph/Warriors

The 2018-2019 season marks the 30th anniversary of the team's inaugural season in the NBA. The Hornets will be wearing their throwback uniforms several times this season, as well as playing on a "classic" themed court.

🔥 HERE IT IS 🔥 Introducing the new white Classic Edition uniform to be worn during the 2018-19 season when the franchise celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the inaugural 1988-89 Hornets season!



👉🏼 https://t.co/WtMFnc33fR #Hornets30 pic.twitter.com/al1wL9fEzf — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 25, 2018

The Hornets are looking to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Charlotte finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season after finishing the regular season with a 36-46 record.

The Hornets named former San Antonio Spurs assistant James Borrego as their head coach in May after the team fired Steve Clifford mid-April.

