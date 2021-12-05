Short-handed Hornets lean on 3-pointers, top Hawks 130-127

Charlotte was without four key contributors due to COVID-19 protocols.

ATLANTA — Miles Bridges scored 32 points and the Charlotte Hornets, playing without four players, leaned on their best 3-point shooting game of the season to beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-127.

Kelly Oubre Jr. made six 3s and scored 28 points for Charlotte. The Hornets made a season-high 17 3s.

The Hornets are now 14-11 on the season.

John Collins led Atlanta with a season-high 31 points and 12 rebounds. Trae Young scored 25 points and had a season-best 15 assists.

Among the four Charlotte players held out after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols was leading scorer LaMelo Ball. Other players included Terry Rozier, Jalen McDaniels and Mason Plumlee.

The Hornets will be back in action at home on Monday, Dec. 6, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

MORE SPORTS: Panthers split with offensive coordinator ahead of last 5 games of the season

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.