Hornets look to snap three-game losing streak

The Hornets starting line-up has struggled lately with generating the offense needed to win games and the team currently ranks 23rd out of 30 teams in points per game. Although Hornets head coach James Borrego says he isn't ready to give up on his starting unit yet, he will be trying some different combinations throughout the game on Wednesday night.

“There are lineup tweaks that will be made," Borrego said. "Not necessarily in the starting lineup – just trying to find some different combinations of guys as we move throughout a game to give us more offense. I want to focus on what we can improve on right now and get better at it. We do have to get off to better starts and the [starting] group is struggling to score. Those are the facts, but I’m not going to give up on the group quite yet. Sometimes you plug one hole and you open up a floodgate somewhere else. Let’s stay the course, stay poised, continue to grow and get better.”