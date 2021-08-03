Hornets trade Graham to Pelicans for first-round pick: AP Sources

The Hornets will send Devonte Graham to New Orleans in exchange for a first-round pick as part of a three-team trade involving Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and acquiring Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements.

The deal for Ball will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans. New Orleans is sending a lottery-protected 2022 first-round draft choice to the Hornets. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can't become official until Friday under NBA rules.

Sources: Restricted free agent Devonte' Graham is signing with the Pelicans via sign-and-trade, with New Orleans sending first-round pick to Charlotte. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

The Klutch Sports agency says Ball agreed to a four-year deal worth $85 million.

