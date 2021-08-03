x
Sports

Hornets trade Graham to Pelicans for first-round pick: AP Sources

The Hornets will send Devonte Graham to New Orleans in exchange for a first-round pick as part of a three-team trade involving Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans are sending Lonzo Ball to Chicago and acquiring Devonte Graham from Charlotte as part of separate sign-and-trade agreements. 

The deal for Ball will send Bulls guards Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple to the Pelicans. New Orleans is sending a lottery-protected 2022 first-round draft choice to the Hornets. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades can't become official until Friday under NBA rules. 

The Klutch Sports agency says Ball agreed to a four-year deal worth $85 million.

