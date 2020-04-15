CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Charlotte Hornets Foundation has launched a response to assist with local relief efforts starting with contributing a total of $250,000 to emergency relief efforts.

However, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation didn't want to stop at just donating money, they are also finding ways to volunteer while working from home and have established an online resource center.

"We're trying to help to raise awareness for some of those needs, but also encourage people to get involved and give back in whatever capacity that may be," Charlotte Hornets Foundation Executive Director, Besty Mack said.

The commitment to helping the community is not something the Hornets organization takes lightly, especially in times like these.

"From leadership on down you just see everyone wanting to pitch in and give back. We strive to be an organization that's always in the forefront and a catalyst to really help to provide change and help to inspire other people to get involved as well," Mack said.

Even though the NBA season is on hold, players are still making sure to give back to those that support them during the season.

"The players see the community day in and day out after games and they want to support the community just as the community supports them on the court as well," Mack said.

Other employees are also sharing their talents and supporting local nonprofits and small businesses while working from home.

"We're doing everything from making calls to elderly that are in nursing homes that can no longer have visits to writing thank you cards, sewing items that will be used at habitat restores," Mack explained. "Also using some of their talents and helping companies with graphic design needs or social media needs. So, I think that as individuals are pulled in a couple ways in non-profits and small business our employees are offering to help pitch in and provide some relief there."

The effects of COVID-19 will be felt for a very long time, and The Hornets Foundation has also set aside $75,000 to to-be-determined future needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Obviously we're going to see a lot of things popping up as things continue to transpire and we want to make sure we have some funds set aside so we can help those efforts," Mack said.

