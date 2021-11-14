Charlotte grinds out 106-102 win against the Golden State Warriors

Sunday's loss is only the second this season for Golden State. Charlotte improves to 8-7 this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hornets had six players score in double figures and hung on down the stretch to knock off the Golden State Warriors 106-102 inside the Spectrum Center Sunday night.

Forward Miles Bridges led the charge for Charlotte on offense with 22 points and eight rebounds. LaMelo Ball chipped in 21 points and seven board, all defensive, with four 3-pointers.

Terry Rozier also dropped 20 points for the Hornets with two blocks. Gordon Heyward and Kelly Oubre Jr. also tacked on 10 points each in the victory.

The win comes against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Golden State entered the game with just one loss on the season.

Charlotte is now 8-7 on the year.

The Hornets shot nearly 48% from the field.

Golden State was led by a 28-point effort from Andrew Wiggins.

Charlotte will be back in action at home on Wednesday, Nov. 17, against the Washington Wizards.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.