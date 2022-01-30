Hornets fall to Clippers, 115-90

Charlotte will look to get back into the win column on Wednesday on the road in Boston.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte was unable to keep the offensive production consistent on Sunday.

Reggie Jackson and Brandon Boston Jr. each scored 19 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Hornets 115-90 to improve to 4-3 on their current road trip.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds and no turnovers, and Miles Bridges had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Marcus Morris Sr. added 16 points and Luke Kennard had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, who’ll wrap up an eight-game road trip on Monday at Indiana. Justise Winslow also had a big game with 13 points and eight rebounds as the Clippers’ bench outscored Charlotte’s reserves 62-21.

LaMelo: 23 PTS, 10 AST, 6 REB

Miles: 18 PTS, 9 REB

Mason: 10 PTS, 10 REB

PJ: 10 PTS, 7 REB

Terry: 10 PTS, 5 REB

Bouk: 10 PTS, 3 REB

The loss moved the Hornets to 28-23 overall this season. Charlotte remains in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

The Boston Celtics will welcome Charlotte on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

