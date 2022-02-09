Bulls surge past struggling Hornets 121-109

Charlotte is riding a six-game losing streak.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109.

LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets (28-28), who continued to struggle with their long distance shooting.

During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9% (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.

The Hornets finished their homestand 0-4.

Charlotte will be back on the road Friday, Feb. 11, against the Detroit Pistons.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

