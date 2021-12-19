NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106

Mile Bridges led Charlotte with 26 points.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker had 16 points in his return to Phoenix’s lineup and the NBA-leading Suns set a season-scoring high in a 137-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

After missing seven games because of a hamstring injury, Booker played 26 minutes, and sat out the fourth quarter with Phoenix well ahead.

The Suns improved to 24-5, moving a half-game ahead of Golden State. Phoenix had nine players score in double figures.

Miles Bridges had 26 points for Charlotte (16-16) to lead the team. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 16 while LaMelo Bell tacked on nine points.

Charlotte will look to get back in the win column on Monday, Dec. 20, on the road against the Utah Jazz. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.

