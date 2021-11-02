Charlotte Knights affiliation with White Sox extended 10 more seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights will remain the Triple-A affiiate of the Chicago White Sox for the next ten seasons.
The deal, announced Thursday as part of baseball's new player development structure, extends the affiliation between the clubs that began in 1999.
Recently, several of Chicago's top prospects -- Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez -- have come through Charlotte.
A Minor League schedule for the 2021 season is expected in the coming days.
The Knights have not played since the 2019 season as the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Gastonia native Wes Helms will manage the club, after originally being hired last spring.