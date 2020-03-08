Charlotte Knights kick off 'Week of Giving' in big way

The Charlotte Knights aren't able to play ball, but the team has a home run for those in the community impacted by Covid-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights haven't been able to take the field this year, but the team has been putting their time and energy to good use for the community. The Knights have raised more than 100 thousand dollars to help healthcare workers, local Charities and its own employees who have been impacted by COVID19.

On Monday, Promising Pages, a Charlotte non-profit that helps get books to under-served communities, received a $5,000 check. The donation kicks off a "Week of Giving" in which several local charities will receive donations from the Knights.

“This is so impactful to us and so important especially this year,” said Eric Law, Promising Pages.

The donation will help make sure kids in the community have books to read for the remainder of the summer and school year thanks to the Charlotte Knights, “Knights Care 4 CLT” initiative.

“We select smaller organizations that this makes a significant impact in their operations,” said Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer.

According to Promising Pages, more than 60,000 under-served kids in the Charlotte area are at risk of falling behind.

Studies also show children who can’t read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

“Between March 16 and last Friday July 31st, we’ve distributed nearly 103 thousand books to keep kids reading and maintain their skills,” said Law.

Aside from that, the non-profit has another mission to distribute 325,000 books by 2025 to kids in the community in hopes of preventing more kids from falling under the statistic.

“And they’re up to 190 thousand so I think it’s a wonderful start,” said Rajkowski.

Promising Pages is not the only non-profit benefiting from “Knights Care 4 CLT,” August 3-10 week of giving.

The initiative, which was launched back on April 15, has raised more than $125,000 to support those affected by COVID 19.

With help from a $75,000 donation from naming rights partner, Truist, and additional contributions from Charlotte Knights Charities, sponsors and fans, money will also help 6 other local charities, healthcare workers and Knights’ employees.

The team is also contributing $15,000 from the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund to Atrium Health, one of the team’s founding partners.

“Unfortunately due to the pandemic, we usually do it at the ball park during Knights games but were making best of the circumstances so we’re here today to do that,” said Rajkowski.

At a time where sports are taking a pause, the Charlotte Knights are using its platform away from the diamond to give back to those who need it most.

The minor league team, kicking off their week of giving with kids at the forefront.

“Sports not being able to be back on the field but still finding a way to reach out and be a part of the community and to support organizations like ours this is just a great example of my hometown coming together to make life better for everyone,” said Law.