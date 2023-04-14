Charlotte Knights will pay tribute to local Negro Leagues team with uniform

Team will wear Charlotte Black Hornets uniforms on Sunday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights will wear special uniforms in tribute to a former local Negro Leagues team from the Queen City.

On Sunday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Knights will don Charlotte Black Hornets uniforms.

The team played in Charlotte from the late 1910s to the 1950s.

White Sox outfield and baserunning coordinator Mike Daniel, who is from Charlotte, will be at the game and wearing one of the uniforms.

"It's an honor to wear it," Daniel said. "For one I love the style of the old-school uniforms. It's truly an honor to support those guys and recognize the tradition."

For Jackie Robinson Day and to celebrate Negro Leagues Baseball, the @KnightsBaseball will wear "Charlotte Black Hornets" uniforms on Sunday.



The Knights will also welcome former Negro Leagues players, historians, filmmakers and an exhibit during the game.

A ceremonial first pitch is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., ahead of the 1:05 p.m. gametime.