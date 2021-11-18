Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts historic Next Gen test

One of the most noticeable difference in NASCAR's Next Gen cars is that there's one lug nut instead of five.
Looking to expand to an 18-inch wheel, NASCAR felt that a lone, center-locking lug nut was its best option for durability and safety.
Cup Series teams conducted the first-ever live pit stops using the new lug nut at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday afternoon.
Teams have held several testing sessions at the track over the last few months, ahead of the Next Gen car's series debut in February at the Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
NASCAR calls its Next Gen car "the most revolutionary vehicle in the history of the sport, and embraces the sport's stock car roots, while forging boldly in to the future through state-of-the-art technology."
Here are some other facts about the Next Gen car:
- The Next Gen car has given manufacturers greater latitude to incorporate features into the race car body that better replicate the look and feel of the street car.
- A sleek new design has lowered the greenhouse, shortened the deck lid and widened the track width of the car giving it more of a coupe look.
- The body is fully symmetrical which will reduce aerodynamic forces and put an emphasis back on race car setup and driver control. The new composite material is more durable and will allow more beating and banging without loss of performance.
- New 18" forged aluminum wheels and wider Goodyear tires better replicate what is found on passenger cars and will allow for softer tire compounds.