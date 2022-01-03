Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey says it will be surreal to play in Charlotte FC's first home match

MLS record 74,000 fans expected for Saturday's game against LA Galaxy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte soccer fan will have a unique view of Charlotte FC's first-ever home match in front of over 70,000 spectators at Bank of America Stadium.

He'll be playing.

Defender Jaylin Lindsey grew up in Charlotte before leaving as a teenager to pursue his professional career.

After several years with Sporting KC, Lindsey is back home, playing for Charlotte FC.

Lindsey, 21, started the team's first-ever match, a 3-0 loss at D.C. United.

A league-record crowd of at least 74,000 supporters is expected on Saturday night as Charlotte FC hosts LA Galaxy.

"I'm sure it's going to be really loud," he said. "It's going to be one of the most memorable moments of my lifetime."

Lindsey said he's getting a lot of ticket requests.

"Knowing that I'll have my parents in the stands and friends and family around the city are going to be at the game," he said, "it's going to be a surreal moment."

#CharlotteFC defender and Charlotte native Jaylin Lindsey says walking out to 75,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night will be one of the best moments of his life. @wcnc I #mls pic.twitter.com/HXyj3KO7z4 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 1, 2022

So far, the team has sold over 70,000 tickets to the game.

A team spokesman telling WCNC Charlotte that the team "feels very good" that it will reach its goal of 74,000 fans.

The MLS record for any match is 73,019. The regular-season record is 72,584.

