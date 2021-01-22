Charlotte native plays against hometown Hornets on Friday

Patrick Williams was the Chicago Bulls' first-round pick

Patrick Williams said he's approaching the game like any other, but it is special to be playing in his hometown.

"It's always good to come back to Charlotte," he said. "It's always good to come home."

Williams is a rookie for the Chicago Bulls, who are set to play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night in Uptown.

Williams, a West Charlotte H.S. graduate who played one season at Florida State, is making the Bulls look good for picking him so far.

He has started all 13 games for Chicago, and averages 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.

He is also shooting 50 percent (14-for-28) from three-point range.

Hornets forward Miles Bridges said it will be tough defending the rookie.

"He can do all the things they ask him to do," said Bridges. "He's definitely a big upgrade to their team, so we're definitely going to have to focus on him."