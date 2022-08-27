Charlotte pool team sinks in championship win in Vegas

For the second year in a row, four Charlotte men hauled home the big win from the American Poolplayers Association's Master Championship

Example video title will go here for this video

LAS VEGAS — Four Charlotte men went to Las Vegas this week and won big. But they didn't hit the slots or play their hand at blackjack or poker. Instead, this team hit the pool table and hauled home a championship for the second straight year.

Joseph Fox, Joshua Heeter, Jeff Abernathy, and Brian White make up the pool team known as "Whiteout", affiliated with the local American Poolplayers Association league in the Queen City. In Vegas, the team won the APA Masters Pool Championship, earning a $10,000 prize.

According to the APA, the foursome struck in the same win in 2021, and now they return to their local poolroom again with trophies and the ultimate bragging rights. Whiteout was one of 384 teams across the country that qualified for the championship this year, which was held at the Westgate Las Vegas.

The APA sanctions what it calls the world's largest amateur pool league in the U.S. and with the Canadian Pool League in Canada. About 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball league play, and the APA is generally considered the governing body of amateur pool. The APA has established official rules, championships, formats, and handicap systems.

The four tournaments the APA produces pay out almost $2 million in cash and prizes annually.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.