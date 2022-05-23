Charlotte Rugby Club wins national division championship

The D2 Men Charlotte Rugby Club remain undefeated for the past three years.

The team headed to Atlanta this past weekend after clinching a spot in the Final Four of the National Championship.

Ahead of the championship, head coach Craig Knight told WCNC Charlotte his team was able to beat out two Atlanta teams in the Georgia Rugby Union Championship. They then went on to win in Houston at the Gulf Coast Super Regional which earned them a spot down in Georgia.

"It's huge for us," Knight said. "It's been a three-year journey for us and it was just a culmination of it all. We're very, very proud."

