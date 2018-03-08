CLT's Hood living childhood dream — CHARLOTTE -- Elijah Hood took a nap on May 8. When he woke up, he was a Carolina Panther.

"My phone was blowing up," said the running back. "I was ecstatic."

Hood had been feeling down. He had just been cut by the Oakland Raiders, who drafted him in 2017.

In fact his dad, Vee, told him early that morning, he should tell his agent to explore the possibility of coming to Carolina.

"He was like, 'they just picked up C.J. Anderson," Vee said.

When Carolina claimed Hood off waivers, it was a welcome surprise to the entire Hood household in Charlotte's Clanton Park neighborhood.

"Between the three of us," said Elijah's mom, Melica, "I think that everyone else knew before any of us knew."

Elijah Hood started toting the football at two years old, taking after his dad, Vee, a star in the late 1980s at Charlotte Catholic.

"Football was always on his mind," Vee said.

It was an energetic mind to say the least.

"He was very mischievous," Melica said. "A daredevil. He was always doing dangerous things."

A three-year-old Elijah Hood was known at family gatherings, for setting himself in a football stance, and knocking down his grown-up relatives.

"At three," Melica said, "he could take down a grown man."

Hood channeled that energy in to football, following his father's footsteps to Catholic, where he became one of the nation's most-prized running back recruits.

He ultimately chose to play at North Carolina.

After forgoing his final year of eligibility, Hood was drafted in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Oakland. spending the majority of the season on the practice squad.

But Hood was released on May 7.

Then came the post-nap news.

"It was really cool," said Hood, "It was kind of unbelievable to me at first."

Now it's real. The kid who still has a Cam Newton jersey, is looking to become Cam Newton's teammate, with a legitimate shot of at least making the practice squad.

"I look up to these guys," said Hood. "I've been watching Greg Olsen for I don't know how long. But now I've been in the blue for a little bit, I've gotten in to the playbook and it's starting to settle down."

