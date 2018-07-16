The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising decision Saturday night, firing manager Mike Matheny midway through the season.

Taking his place as interim manager will be Charlotte's Mike Shildt.

Shildt won his first game as manager Sunday afternoon, 6-4 over the Cincinnati Reds.

Shildt gets a celebratory water shower (instigated by @UncleCharlie50) after @Cardinals win: "You get in a laundry basket and they spin you around and they just go at you with a bunch of cold water." #STLCards pic.twitter.com/yc13Le9X6r — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 15, 2018

After the game the team, led by veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, showered Shildt with water in celebration.

"Talk about a surreal moment," said Shildt after the game. "You just got through managing a game for the St. Louis Cardinals. A kid from Starmount in Charlotte, Norht Carolina who coached West Charlotte High School."

Shildt played for Olympic High School before playing college at UNC-Asheville but never played professionally. As a kid, he hung around the Charlotte O's Double-A teams, where his mom, Lib worked.

After college, Shildt coached at West Charlotte HS, UNCC, and UNC-Asheville before working his way up through the Cardinals organization, first as a scout, and then a minor league coach.

Shildt also started the On Deck baseball and softball academy in Charlotte, which still operates today.

He was given a position with Cardinals big league club in 2017, and in 2018 was promoted to bench coach.

Now he looks to guide the Cardinals to a turnaround, and playoff appearance. St. Louis is 48-46 at the All-Star break, 4.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.

"I'm very blessed, and appreciative of the opportunities I've been given," said Shildt.

Shildt says he'll come home to Charlotte to spend time with his mom over the break.

