Charlotte's Will Grier lands with Cowboys

The former Panthers draft pick was claimed off waivers by Dallas

After two seasons with his hometown NFL team, Will Grier has a new home.

The Charlotte native was claimed off waivers by the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

Grier, who starred locally at Davidson Day before his collegiate career brought him to Florida and West Virginia, was placed on waivers by the Panthers Tuesday during cuts to reduce to a 53-man roster.

The 24-year-old was Carolina's third-round draft pick in 2019, and played three games that season with two starts.

In 2020, Grier never entered a game, with head coach Matt Rhule opting to play PJ Walker as the backup quarterback, and starting him in a win against the Detroit Lions.

Grier played well this preseason, but the Panthers again opted to keep Walker as the backup quarterback to Sam Darnold.

"You've just got to be ready to play," Grier said during training camp. "You never know when you're going to get your opportunity so you've got to be ready."