Checkers advance to Round 3 of playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers have advanced to the third round of the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.
Charlotte, which beat the Bridgeport Islanders 4-0 to take the second-round series 3-1, will now face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division Finals.
The format remains best-of-five, and the Checkers have home ice advantage, but will begin with two games on the road.
Charlotte is guaranteed to host Game 3, and would host Games 4 and 5 if necessary.
Here is the complete schedule
- Game 1: Sunday, May 22, 3:05 p.m. at Springfield
- Game 2: Wednesday, May 25, 7:05 p.m. at Springfield
- Game 3: Saturday, May 28, 6:00 p.m. at Charlotte
- Game 4 (if necessary): Sunday, May 29, 6:00 p.m. at Charlotte
- Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 31, 7:00 p.m. at Charlotte
Because there have been no full playoffs in two years, Charlotte remains the last team to win the Calder Cup, hoisting the trophy in 2019.