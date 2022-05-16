Checkers advance to Round 3 of playoffs

Charlotte will face the Springfield Thunderbirds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers have advanced to the third round of the AHL's Calder Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte, which beat the Bridgeport Islanders 4-0 to take the second-round series 3-1, will now face the Springfield Thunderbirds in the Atlantic Division Finals.

The format remains best-of-five, and the Checkers have home ice advantage, but will begin with two games on the road.

Charlotte is guaranteed to host Game 3, and would host Games 4 and 5 if necessary.

ON TO THE NEXT ONE! pic.twitter.com/B8bD6QD23K — y - Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) May 17, 2022

Here is the complete schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 22, 3:05 p.m. at Springfield

Game 2: Wednesday, May 25, 7:05 p.m. at Springfield

Game 3: Saturday, May 28, 6:00 p.m. at Charlotte

Game 4 (if necessary): Sunday, May 29, 6:00 p.m. at Charlotte

Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, May 31, 7:00 p.m. at Charlotte