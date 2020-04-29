CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers hockey team responding on Wednesday, to news that their NHL parent club, the Carolina Hurricanes, are seeking a new affiliate.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that the Hurricanes will seek a new affiliate, potentially the Chicago Wolves, upon the official cancellation of the AHL season, which could come in early May.

The Checkers, which won the 2019 Calder Cup, sent the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"While we are aware that the Carolina Hurricanes are nearing an affiliation agreement with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, the Hurricanes have had little dialogue with us regarding this matter.



In an era when NHL teams are placing great value on affiliations with closer proximity between the two clubs, we understand the confusion that such a move would cause.



We will explore other options for our affiliation and look forward to continuing in the American Hockey League when play resumes. "

The Checkers would not leave Charlotte, and would likely become the affiliate of another NHL franchise.

