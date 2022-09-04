x
Checkers clinch spot in postseason

Charlotte is still technically the defending Calder Cup champions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Checkers are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Charlotte beat Hartford, 3-2 on Friday night to clinch the postseason spot.

They are still technically the defending champions after winning in 2019, since the AHL did not hold a championship in 2020 and 2021.

This will be the fourth-consecutive season the Checkers have made the playoffs.

The win over the Wolf Pack gave Charlotte five-straight victories, their longest streak of the season.

They have recorded a point in 14-straight games, which is a franchise record.

Charlotte hosts Hartford again on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the regular-season home finale.

