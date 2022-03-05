Checkers come back to take postseason opener

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Perhaps they were a bit rusty with the long layoff, but whatever it was, the Charlotte Checkers shook it off for a Game 1 victory to open the postseason.
Receiving a first-round bye due to their division-winning regular season, Charlotte had not played since April 23.
But down 2-0 early, Alexander True tallied a pair of goals to tie the game.
"We’ll take the win," coach Geordie Kinnear said. "It wasn’t a great start but we’ve had a long layoff and I thought guys got better as the game wore on, and we have to continue to get better."
Then defenseman Gustaf Olofsson, who owns just two regular-season goals, scored with 3:20 remaining in the contest to complete a 3-2, come-from-behind victory.
Game 2 will be played in Bridgeport on Thursday night.
Charlotte is guaranteed at least one home game in the best-of-five series, and will host the Islanders on Saturday.
The Checkers would also host Games 4 and 5 next week if necessary.
