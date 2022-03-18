Checkers raise over $46,000 with green St. Patrick's Day jerseys

The team says the jerseys raised $46,355 to benefit the Checkers Charitable Foundation and the Independence Fund.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers' green St. Patrick's Day jerseys not only looked sensational on the team during Thursday night's victory, they raised a record amount of money for charity at auction.

The team says the jerseys raised $46,355 to benefit the Checkers Charitable Foundation and the Independence Fund.

Previously, the highest the team had raised with the auctioned jerseys was $32,000.

The sweaters might be worth a little more since they were worn in a win.

Charlotte defeated the visiting Providence Bruins, 2-1 in a shootout.

The Checkers are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and are third in the Atlantic Division, their highest place in the standings since Nov. 17.