Checkers raise over $46,000 with green St. Patrick's Day jerseys

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Checkers' green St. Patrick's Day jerseys not only looked sensational on the team during Thursday night's victory, they raised a record amount of money for charity at auction.
The team says the jerseys raised $46,355 to benefit the Checkers Charitable Foundation and the Independence Fund.
Previously, the highest the team had raised with the auctioned jerseys was $32,000.
The sweaters might be worth a little more since they were worn in a win.
Charlotte defeated the visiting Providence Bruins, 2-1 in a shootout.
The Checkers are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and are third in the Atlantic Division, their highest place in the standings since Nov. 17.
Charlotte hosts Providence again on Saturday night at 6 p.m.