CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hey, Panthers fans! Put down the beer and pick up the... red wine?

The Carolina Panthers have partnered with Wine by Design to release its first-ever wine commemorating 25 seasons of Panthers’ football.

“As we start this new season, it is great to be able to look back at some of the amazing moments and players that have shaped the Panthers first 25 years, said Paul McGoohan, Vice President of Business Development for the Carolina Panthers. “We know that our fans like to celebrate and having a special wine for them to enjoy while reliving some of our best moments, and sharing in some new ones just feels right.”

Carolina Panthers 25th Anniversary Cabernet is available at local retailers in North & South Carolina and throughout the Bank of America Stadium. For more information and a list of local retailers, visit panthers.com/wine.

