Charlotte FC looking for Chief Fan Officer

The team says it's the first such position in the MLS, and the application deadline is Friday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you have a passion for soccer and love working with supporter groups, Charlotte FC just may have the job for you.

The club says they're looking for a Chief Fan Officer, who they say will be responsible for working with supporter groups and fans to boost the team's base during its inaugural season. Charlotte FC, who partnered with Ally for the job search, also says this officer will be the "voice of the fans" while also reporting directly to the team president. Team leaders say this is the first-ever position for Major League Soccer.

“This position is unlike any other across MLS and all professional sports in the U.S. – it will require a uniquely qualified candidate," said team president Nick Kelly. "We are looking for an individual with a passion for soccer who is a skilled communicator and has a strong work ethic. This person will have the creativity to bring the fan experience to life on match day. Charlotte and the Carolinas have a tremendous passion for sports, and we look forward to working with Ally on this search for the team– and putting other clubs and fan bases on notice.”

Kelly says the supporters' groups are the heart of every soccer club like Charlotte FC, and that working with them now is just perfect timing to build the relationship between the team and fans.

The application deadline is Friday, July 30 at 11:59 p.m. The Chief Fan Officer position does come with what the team calls a comprehensive compensation package, including salary, access to a Charlotte FC vehicle, and per diem for community initiatives. Apply online here.